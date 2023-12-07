Henry Smith MP welcomes Government hitting target delivering over 50,000 extra nurses in the NHS

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that the Government has met its manifesto commitment to recruit an additional 50,000 nurses six months early.

Data published this week by NHS England shows there were 51,245 additional nurses in September 2023 compared to 2019. This means the number of nurses has increased from 300,904 in 2019 to over 352,000 – hitting the Government’s manifesto commitment to recruit an additional 50,000 nurses six months early.

Henry said: “At the last General Election I stood on a manifesto commitment for Government to recruit an additional 50,000 nurses to the NHS.

“I welcome confirmation from NHS England that shows the number of nurses has increased from just over 300,000 in 2019 to more than 352,000 now.

“This includes an increase of 8,777 – some 22.6 per cent – in the south east of England.

“Of course, behind these figures are the nurses who provide care and support for patients every day, and I’m grateful for their dedication and hard work.

“It’s right there’s a focus on the expansion of domestic education, training and recruitment. The NHS Long Term Workforce Plan almost doubles the number of adult nurse training places by 2031, with around 24,000 more nurse and midwife training places a year by 2031, including more than 5,000 more mental and learning disability nurses each year.”

This is the largest ever sustained growth in the NHS nursing workforce, with the expanded workforce delivering hundreds of thousands of extra appointments, helping to tackle waiting lists and improve access for patients.

The 50,000 nurses commitment has been achieved through boosting training and education routes into nursing, ethically recruiting internationally and actions to improve the retention of the existing workforce. This includes a financial support package for nursing students – the NHS Learning Support Fund – providing eligible nursing, midwifery and allied health professions students with non-repayable grants of at least £5,000 per academic year to ensure course sustainability.

Building on this achievement, the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan – backed by over £2.4 billion over five years – sets out three priority areas to train, retain and reform the health workforce.

The plan will significantly expand domestic education, training and recruitment and will deliver more nurses than ever before. It will almost double the number of adult nurse training places by 2031, with around 24,000 more nurse and midwife training places a year by 2031. This will include over 5,000 more mental and learning disability nurses a year.

By improving culture, leadership and wellbeing, the Government is aiming to ensure up to 130,000 fewer staff leave the NHS over the next 15 years. For example, the NHS and Government will improve flexible opportunities for prospective retirees to keep them in the NHS workforce for longer; and make it easier for those who have already left to come back in flexible, contracted roles or as a temp.

Taken together, these recruitment and retention measures will mean the health service has at least an extra 170,000 more nurses in place by 2036-37.

The Secretary of State for Health & Social Care, Victoria Atkins, commented: “There are 50,000 extra nurses in the NHS caring for our loved ones, delivering extra appointments and improving access for patients.

“We have delivered on our promise but we won’t stop here. The first ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan will help to retain our current workforce, reform clinical practice, and deliver the biggest training expansion in NHS history, almost doubling the number of adult nurse training places by 2031.