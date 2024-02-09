Henry Smith MP welcomes Government’s NHS Dental Recovery Plan to boost access to NHS dentistry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That is why the Government are publishing its NHS Dental Recovery Plan, setting out a package of measures to deliver 2.5 million additional NHS dental appointments where they are needed, including locally in Crawley.

The Government are delivering on its long-term plan to improve access to dentistry by making it faster, simpler and fairer to provide the care patients need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the launch of the Government’s NHS Dental Recovery Plan, as part of its long-term plan to improve access to NHS dentistry and deliver on the Prime Minister’s commitment to cut waiting lists.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Backed by £200 million of new Government funding, the plan sets out a package of measures to deliver 2.5 million additional NHS dental appointments over the next 12 months, ensuring they are where they are needed most, and expanding preventative care for younger children to help reduce tooth decay.

Henry said: “Everyone should be able to access NHS dentistry quickly and easily, and I understand the frustration of people in Crawley when they need to see a dentist but struggle to get an NHS appointment.

“I’m pleased that Government has published the NHS Dental Recovery Plan, creating 2.5 million more NHS dental appointments over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government is sticking to the plan to deliver immediate and long-term change to improve access to NHS dentistry. These ambitious commitments will help ensure that everyone can access the right care and stay healthy for years to come.”

To help improve access in the short-term, new dental vans are being launched to help reach more isolated communities, including in rural and coastal areas. In the longer-term, around 240 dentists will be offered one-off payments of up to £20,000 for working in under-served areas for up to three years, helping to attract new NHS dentists and improve provision of care in areas with the highest demand.

Further measures include introducing a New Patient Premium payment to incentivise dentists to treat around a million new patients who have not seen an NHS dentist in two years or more. The scheme will be introduced within weeks, ensuring that patients can benefit immediately. The minimum value of activity will also increase from £23 to £28 and high-performing practices will also be able to deliver extra work on top of their contracted activity, ensuring that NHS work is more attractive to dental teams.

Trainee dental places will be expanded by 40 per cent as part of the first ever NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan, as the Government looks to target the expansion into areas of the country which are underserved by the dental workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expanded prevention care is also being rolled out for younger children to help reduce tooth decay and improve the nation’s oral health. The Smile for Life programme will offer parents-to-be further advice for baby gums and milk teeth with babies and toddlers in nurseries having tooth brushing as part of the daily routine, so that every child in primary school will see tooth brushing as a normal part of their day.

The Government will consult on wider reforms to the dental workforce and contract in 2024, taking the long-term decisions to ensure that dental services can be there for families for the years to come. Government is delivering its plan to improve access to NHS dentistry and cut waiting lists, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for all.

The Secretary of State for Health & Social Care, Victoria Atkins, commented: “Dentistry is a priority for this government. I know from my experience representing a rural and coastal constituency in Lincolnshire how frustrating it is for people who cannot get a dentist appointment, especially after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on dentistry. We have seen big improvements over the past year, but now we are going much further.

“I’m determined to deliver faster, simpler and fairer access to NHS dentistry for patients – and this plan will help anyone who has not been able to see a dentist in the past two years to do so.