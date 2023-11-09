Henry Smith MP welcomes more than £290,000 investment for K2 Crawley from Government

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the launch of the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund as K2 Crawley is set to benefit from £290,444.

Henry said: “I know how important swimming is for many people across Crawley – I also understand that swimming pools and leisure facilities have struggled over recent months as operating costs have increased.

“This is why I welcome the Government’s investment of more than £290,000 into K2 Crawley as part of the £20 million fund for swimming pools and leisure facilities across England.

“This funding will help ensure that the swimming pools and leisure facilities that are most at risk of closure can manage the increased operating costs so residents can continue getting fit and healthy – contributing to the Prime Minister’s long-term aim to cut obesity rates and get millions more people active.”

Swimming is a valuable life skill for people of all ages and is extremely beneficial for people’s mental and physical wellbeing. In addition, Swim England’s latest Value of Swimming report showed that water-based activity, including swimming, helps generate social value of £2.4 billion a year.

The Government’s investment of £20 million in swimming pools and leisure facilities across England means that 196 leisure centres and swimming pools in 103 local authorities will benefit from boosted funding, supporting over 23 million swims a year.

The Swimming Pool Support Fund was first announced at the Budget in March. This first £20 million of funding is going to the swimming pools and leisure centres most at risk of closure or significant service reduction, and will be used to help with the recent rise in energy costs, such as paying towards immediate maintenance costs, heating and pool chemicals.

The Government is continuing to deliver the long-term health facilities to support opportunities for people to get fit and healthy, helping to cut obesity rates and get millions more people active.

The Minister for Sport, Gambling & Civil Society, Stuart Andrew, commented: “Leisure centres and pools are vital for millions of people to stay fit and healthy, and we know that many public swimming pools are experiencing greater pressure due to increased operating costs

“We have heard their concerns and have stepped in to help them make ends meet with £20 million immediate relief, and a further £40 million to help improve sustainability of public swimming pools over the long term.