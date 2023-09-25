Henry Smith MP welcomes record Cost of Living support for the most vulnerable in Crawley as next payment dates announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Countries around the world are facing high inflation driven by Putin’s illegal war, so families around the UK need support with these financial pressures.

This is why the Government has been supporting households with record financial support worth £94 billion, and now it has announced the dates for vulnerable and low-income households to receive their next Cost of Living Payments worth £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government is working to deliver on the Prime Minister’s priority to halve inflation by the end of the year, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living in the meantime.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Henry Smith MP has welcomed that the next Cost of Living Payment, worth £300 for 13,600 vulnerable and low-income households in Crawley, will be made between 31st October and 19th November 2023.

Henry said: “We must continue to do everything we can to support households across Crawley with global inflation caused by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The record levels of financial support over the past year and a half have already supported families across Crawley, and this latest £300 Cost of Living Payment for 13,600 eligible households will make a huge difference to the most vulnerable and those on the lowest incomes this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government rightly remains committed to halving inflation, which is the best way to help everyone across Crawley with the cost of living.”

This is the second of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or tax credits, in 2023-24, and will help families affected by global inflation caused by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Details about the third Cost of Living Payment will be announced in due course.

These payments build on the Cost of Living Payments made last year worth up to £1,200, and form part of the Government’s record financial support for the most vulnerable, worth an average of £3,300 per household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £300 Cost of Living Payment will be sent out automatically and directly to eligible households, so there is no need to apply. Eligible pensioner households will also receive a further £300 payment later this year as an addition to the Winter Fuel Payment.

The Government is supporting people with the cost of living right now, whilst working to deliver on its priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

The Secretary of State for Work & Pensions, Mel Stride, commented: “The best way we can boost bank balances is by bearing down on inflation, but as we get there, we are ensuring the most vulnerable households are cushioned from high prices with a further Cost of Living payment.