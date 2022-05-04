Here are major changes planned for key Hailsham junctions

A revised layout would provide a single roundabout, replacing the existing South Road/Ersham Road mini roundabout and South Road/Diplocks Way T-junction.

East Sussex County Council says without any action journeys will take longer, congestion will increase and access for both Hailsham town centre and the Diplocks industrial Estate would be affected.

Traffic could also potentially be diverted on to other roads unsuitable for higher numbers of vehicles. Journey times and the reliability of bus services would also be affected.

Proposed new Hailsham roundabout

The county council is currently consulting the public on the proposed changes, with the deadline for comments Friday May 20.

The new roundabout would have two-lane entry and exits on both the South Road arms northbound and southbound.

The entry from Ersham Road on to the roundabout would also be two lines with one lane exit.

The entry and exit from Diplocks Way would be both one lane.

Pedestrian and parallel cycle crossings would be introduced on Diplocks Way, Ersham Road and South Road (north only).

The proposed roundabout requires the triangular-shaped piece of land currently designated as a village green.

An application has been made to deregister this land with an alternative green space provided next to the Cuckoo Trial.

An electricity substation would need to be relocated and access to The Old Bricklayers properties realigned.

The existing access to the petrol station would be retained. Access to the garage would still be through the access to the east, allowing for both right and left turn access. The existing exit on to South Road will be retained as a left-out only, with southbound traffic directed through the existing exit on to Diplocks Way.

Detailed design work could start in the autumn and construction could begin as soon as winter 2023.

To comment, visit the council’s website.

You can contact ESCC with any queries by emailing [email protected] or calling 0345 6080193.