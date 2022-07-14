Here are Mid Sussex areas where food waste collections will be trialled

From mid-September, around 3,000 households in parts of Ashurst Wood, Burgess Hill and Lindfield will be provided weekly kerbside collections of food waste.

The aim of the trial, delivered in partnership by Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council, is to work with residents to boost recycling and reduce the amount of waste that must go to landfill for disposal.

Residents within the trial area will be provided with a new recycling and waste collection service that features a ‘1-2-3’ collection system:

Food waste

Weekly food waste collections Fortnightly recycling collections Three weekly general refuse collections

Residents in the trial areas will also be able to opt-in to a free weekly collection of Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP) if they need to dispose of nappies, incontinence waste or sanitary products.

The trial will enable each council to assess the feasibility of rolling out a similar service across the whole of Mid Sussex.

All residents who have been selected to participate in the trial will be given a free lockable food waste recycling bin and a kitchen caddy. Residents who live in flats will also have food waste bins located in their existing bin stores to enable the collection of food waste and AHPs.

The council will shortly be providing all households within the trial area with an introductory leaflet containing information on what residents will need to do.

John Belsey, deputy leader at MSDC, said: “This trial will help us to gather important data and customer feedback, which can be used to fine tune a new collection system.

"Establishing the most appropriate frequency of collections, the size of bins and how to effectively meet the needs of our residents will be all important when it comes to planning future changes to our waste and recycling services.”

Deborah Urquhart, WSCC cabinet member for environment and climate change said: “This 1-2-3 trial will provide us with valuable feedback from residents that will help us to provide a greener service, with improved recycling rates and lower reliance on traditional waste disposal methods, which are costly and pollute the environment.”