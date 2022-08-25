Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A by-election has been called following the death of John Charles, who was a Conservative councillor for Barnham ward at Arun District Council.

There are three candidates to choose from next month and each of them has introduced themselves and outlined their priorities below.

More information about the upcoming by-election can be found at the council’s website: https://www.arun.gov.uk/arun-district-council-elections

A separate by-election has been called for the Felpham division at West Sussex County Council as Mr Charles also held this seat.

Alan Terence Butcher, Labour Party

As a candidate in the Arun by-election for Barnham and an experienced councillor, I am ready to hit the ground running and send an important signal that it is time for real change in Arun.

Arun District Council is broken: years of Conservative austerity at Westminster has led to severe local cutbacks being imposed.

Alan Butcher, the Labour Party candidate

However, where Arun is really failing is in its leadership. Leading groups, whether blue, yellow, or indeed painting themselves independents, have wasted years in confrontation and squabbling about procedures.

We need a council for the community that will listen, not argue itself into a grinding halt.

The cost-of-living emergency makes the council’s duty to work with others even more vital.

Here are a few of the things we need to tackle:

Public transport is vital: We need everyone to be able to get around better for work and leisure without always building more and bigger roads like the proposed costly and environmentally destructive Arundel Bypass grey route.

Housing is key: we need to provide housing for balanced communities that do not feel overwhelmed by developments.

Arun has let us down with a local plan that doesn’t stand up to legal challenges.

Building the economy: by using the spending power of the local council and its ability to bring local companies together to support each other, using local goods and services so we can build a stronger internal economy in our area.

Southern Water’s sewage discharges need to be dealt with.

They ruin our beautiful beach and key tourism attraction at the cost of fines they just shrug off.

Public control in the public interest is needed.

Sustainability and the environmental impact of council policies must be put at the centre of delivering local services and investment.

I have lived in Arun all my life, apart from my time studying Linguistics at University College London.

Having earlier worked at the Body Shop, I have worked for Charles Taylor Assistance for over 20 years, now in their claims department.

I have over nine years’ experience as a councillor at different times on local town and district councils.I have also served as a school governor and represented colleagues at work.

Enough is enough: Arun’s petty squabbling needs to stop.

As your Labour candidate, I offer you the chance to put down a red line at this by-election that will carry through to the all-out elections next year.

Graham Lewis Jones, The Conservative Party

I am married and have lived in the local area for over 10 years.

My early years were spent in the army where I proudly served with Airborne Forces.

I was initially trained in communications followed by training as a draughtsman in the Royal Signals.

This later led to a career in the engineering industry where I was employed working on flight simulators.

I am now retired.

I previously served as both a district and county councillor and am passionate about working closely with the local community to ensure that the residents are listened to and have a strong voice standing up for their concerns.

In particular I will defend our local green spaces in Barnham from further development.

The two candidates for Prime Minister, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, when on a recent visit to Fontwell both supported planning reform.

This can only be good news for Barnham residents.

I will work tirelessly with our local MP, Andrew Griffith, to ensure that these reforms are pushed through.

He has helped to secure up to £112 million for fibre broadband in West Sussex to bring faster and more reliable internet to residents in our local villages.

Conservative-led Arun District Council has achieved a 42 per cent recycling rate, higher than other Sussex councils such as Brighton and Hove where the Green Party has only achieved a 30 per cent recycling rate.

I will continue to work hard ensuring that the recycling rate continues to improve.

Local Conservatives have secured the planting of more than 30,000 trees across Arun.

West Sussex Conservatives have launched the largest ever local authority roll out of electric vehicle charging points in the UK with thousands due to be installed.

In this day and age, environmental issues are important for us all and I will continue to champion these issues.

As an ex-serviceman, I am an active member of the Bognor Regis Veterans Breakfast Club and supportive of the veteran community.

During my time at County Hall, I championed an extension of the Armed Forces Covenant to include the Guaranteed Interview Scheme for veterans leaving the Armed Forces.

Finally, I believe that local services must be both efficient and cost effective, particularly at a time when finances are stretched.

With my past experience in local government, I believe that I am the person best placed to meet the challenges facing residents in the Barnham ward.

Sue Wallsgrove, The Green Party

Sue Wallsgrove has lived in the villages of the Barnham ward all her life.

Following her career in the social services finance team at West Sussex County Council she has been working hard for the community as a Barnham and Eastergate parish councillor.

She is passionate about protecting the unique character and interests of the local area.

Ms Wallsgrove said: “Our precious Arun villages are incredibly special places.

“We are lucky enough to have strong communities, but our area feels neglected and under threat from money-making ventures.

“I will speak up against plans for unsustainable developments in our area, like 4,000 new houses without adequate infrastructure!

“This will massively impact our lives.

“We must address the noise, air pollution, traffic and speeding that blight our villages and only build sustainable affordable houses in the right places.”

Arun District Council already has 23 Conservative councillors and only two Greens.

Should voters put their faith in Ms Wallsgrove she’ll bring much needed balance to the council and add to a desperately needed fresh Green outlook.

She’ll be free to be an independent voice, able to speak up for her area.

Commenting on the nomination of Ms Wallsgrove, Arun area Green Party co-ordinator Carol Birch said: “Following the landmark local election results in May, where Greens gained 78 seats from both the Tories and Labour, the Green Party has become a credible alternative to the Conservatives up and down the country.

“Voters are looking for a positive alternative to the establishment parties, and finding it in the Green Party.

“Sue will put forward fresh thinking and bold solutions for the problems facing Barnham and [will] work hard for her community.”

Ms Wallsgrove, and her two rescue springer spaniels, Rolo and Nico, love to walk in Slindon woods.

She is a keen vegetable gardener and an active environmental campaigner.

Organised and hardworking, she loves getting things done within the community.

Isabel Thurston, Green councillor for Barnham ward at Arun District Council, said: “Through working with Sue at Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council, I’ve got to know her really well.