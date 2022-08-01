Here's what 3,500 home Burgess Hill development has been named

A new name has been given to a 3,500 home development currently underway north of Burgess Hill.

By Joshua Powling
Monday, 1st August 2022, 9:51 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 9:55 am

The multi-million pound Northern Arc scheme is being brought forward by Homes England and its development partners.

Following a period of engagement, and in advance of first occupations, it has renamed the development ‘Brookleigh’.

According to the project’s Facebook page: “The project is currently shifting from a focus on infrastructure provision and site preparation to welcoming its first residents, and the new name reflects this change.

Construction of new homes at Brookleigh, the new name for the Northern Arc development north of Burgess Hill (Credit Homes England)

"Stakeholder engagement has explored four possible themes and connections between Burgess Hill and the new development, focusing on industry, historical connections, placemaking and, environment and landscaping.

“‘Leigh’ is an old English word meaning ‘clearing in the woods’, and ‘Brook’ comes from the small streams such as Copyhold stream and World’s End stream that are a feature of the landscape and habitat of the development area.”

Outline planning application was approved by Mid Sussex District Council in October 2019.

