Here’s what could be built on former Horsham restaurant site

The application for the site on the corner of North Parade and West Parade will be decided at a meeting of the planning committee on March 1, where it has been recommended for approval.

An earlier application for 22 flats was refused by the committee in December 2020, with councillors describing it as looking like ‘a prison block’ or something you would find on the South Bank of the Thames.

Since then, though, a new architect has been appointed and a number of changes made to the design.

Impression of proposed development for former Smith & Western site

A design statement submitted with the application, detailed how there would be two smaller blocks of flats instead of one large one, and a more traditional pitched roof instead of a mansard roof.

If approved, the part three-storey, part four-storey blocks would be made up of seven one-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom flats.

The design statement added: “The scheme represents sustainable development.

“There will be no harm, only strong positives in terms of the provision of new private and affordable housing.”

Proposed site layout of the development

The council has received a total of 21 objections to the plans, with one letter of support.

Issues raised included the design and mass of the development, fears the flats would overlook homes on West Parade, and concerns about road traffic noise pollution.

A report to the committee acknowledged that there would be ‘some impact’ on the neighbours when it came to overlooking – but officers described the scale and design of the flats as ‘appropriate’.

Smith and Western restaurant in North Parade before it relocated to East Street. Pic by Steve Robards

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/1831.

