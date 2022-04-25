Here’s when major improvements to Storrington car park will begin

The Mill Lane (Waitrose) car park will benefit from increased parking bay sizes, an improved surface, better drainage, new low-cost LED lighting and enabling works for EV charging points.

Following Horsham District Council’s introduction of an annual parking disc/permit scheme in April 2017, it was agreed that income received would be reinvested back into the district’s car parks to improve the overall customer experience.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The improvements are set to start from Monday May 9.

Mill Lane Car Park Storrington

Tony Hogben, HDC’s cabinet member for finance and parking, said: “I am pleased that the improvement works for the car park are now set to start which I am sure will create a much better user experience for all.

“Customers using Steyning Fletchers Croft and Henfield Library car parks have already benefited from similar reinvestment with improved layouts, an increase in capacity and new surfacing.

“This particular car park serves a large majority of the village’s visitors on a daily basis and is often the first place that visitors to the village see when they arrive, so it important that it provides a good first impression.”

In order to reduce any disruption, the car park will remain open during the renovation period, which is scheduled to be complete in early July.

Alternative parking can also be found in the North Street (library) car park.

Existing season ticket holders can also park in North Street where their tickets will be valid during the works.

In order to enable the main works on 9 May, Openreach will be carrying out works in the small parking area accessed from Mill Lane from Thursday April 28. Parking will be suspended in this area. The main car park will remain open during this time, as well as parking being available in the North Street (Library) car park.