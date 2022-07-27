Here's where 375 new homes could be built on outskirts of Haywards Heath

Although a previous application was supported back in 2018, formal planning permission was never granted.

Homes England has now submitted a revision of the previously withdrawn application to the council.

Proposed masterplan of 375-home development off Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath

While most of the land is in Mid Sussex, a portion of the site is in the Lewes district.

According to the latest plans the site lends itself to being divided into four separate parcels.

The first, parcel 1, is in the north-western corner and would see around 59 homes built with direct access from the norther n end of Hurstwood Lane.

The proposed developable area is limited to the northern two-thirds of the parcel with the southern end kept open as public green space that will be provided with a new pond.

Parcel 2 would be separated from parcel 1 by the existing Hurstwood Grange access and would comprise 94 homes.

Parcel 3 would see 146 homes built between open space and rear boundaries of Fox Hill housing to the west.

Further south would be the proposed two-form of entry school, benefitting from its own vehicular access from Hurstwood Lane.

A new footway along Hurstwood Lane would link the school access to the Fox Hill junction to the south.

An additional pedestrian entrance to the parcel will be provided on Fox Hill next to the school site where it is proposed to implement a new Toucan crossing.

Lastly, parcel 4 would be located on the eastern side of Hurstwood Lane with around 76 homes in the north-western corner of the parcel and the burial ground, allotments and a new country park to the east.

Of the 375 homes, 113 would be affordable.

The application concludes: “Whilst the site is undeveloped greenfield land, it has been allocated within the Hayward Heath Neighbourhood Plan. It is, therefore, a location wherein development is anticipated and supported as a matter of principle.

“The proposed development will provide much needed private and affordable housing for the district, helping to meet its burgeoning housing needs and affordability challenges.”