Here’s where indoor crazy golf attraction could soon open in Crawley

Caddies, which already operates in Southend, wants to open a second branch in the town’s leisure park.

It would occupy the first-floor unit previously home to Xenia Latin Lounge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Five Guys restaurant is based on the ground floor.

A crazy golf attraction could soon open on the first floor (Google Maps Streetview)

The company is seeking a change of use from Crawley Borough Council for the first floor of the building.

According to its application: “The Applicant proposes to use the Site as a restaurant and crazy golf attraction in the same way as the Applicant’s existing site in Southend-on Sea.

“Caddies has a unique dining and entertainment offering that is suitable for all demographics, attracting families, students and corporate clients. The nature of the use means that it provides an offering suitable for all times of day and the crazy golf offering is a unique attraction that promotes a more sustainable business model on a Site that has, in the past, had a relatively high occupant turnover.

“Caddies would be an appropriate addition to the Crawley Leisure Park entertainment complex, which already offers dining and entertainment uses.

Potential layout of the restaurant/crazy golf course

“It would provide a unique offering that would complement existing uses, attracting more people to Crawley Leisure Park and the wider Town Centre.

“Being within an existing leisure complex the location for the proposed use is suitable, and does not give rise to any additional amenity concerns for the surrounding properties, including the residential properties in Avion Court.

“Additionally, the Site is well served by existing public transport links from Crawley Train and Bus Stations and by the leisure park’s on-site parking.

“The proposed use takes into account the changing nature of the restaurant/catering industry and consumer demands by providing a multiuse/multi-functional space that appeals to and will attract different demographics during the day and night, enhancing the day and night economies.

“Caddies existing Southend-on-Sea venue for example has been especially successful enhancing the early evening economy (between 5pm and 8pm). The use will also provide a number of employment opportunities, eight full-time and 12 part-time jobs in a unit that is currently vacant and offering nothing to the local economy.”

To view the change of use application visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using code CR/2022/0081/FUL.

HAVE YOU READ: Horsham woman left ‘humiliated’ after shop row