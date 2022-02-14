Here’s where new Eastbourne parking restrictions could be introduced

On Wednesday (February 16), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee is set to consider Eastbourne’s latest Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) — the mechanism through which parking restrictions are given legal weight.

Compared to previous versions of the document, there are relatively few new restrictions which need to be considered by councillors.

These include plans to paint double yellow lines along Wellcombe Crescent from its junction with Edensor Road and around its junction with Dukes Drive.

Junction of Wellcombe Crescent and Dukes Drive (Google Maps - Street View)

The proposal comes in response to requests from the bus company Stagecoach, which says parking can often block the road for its vehicles.

Councillors will also consider plans to paint double yellow lines in Springfield Road, around its junctions with Oxford Road. The proposals are made on the grounds that the current parking can cause obstruction and prevent pedestrians from safely crossing the road.

While objections have been raised to both proposals, council officers are recommending that both proposals be approved as advertised.

The final proposal would have seen the formalisation of an advisory disabled bay in Seaside.

The double yellow lines proposed on Wellcombe Crescent

While the bay already exists its inclusion in the TRO would have meant enforcement action could be taken against any non-blue badge holder parking within it.

However, this proposal is being withdrawn as the resident using it has moved away from the area, meaning the bay is no longer required.