Here's why a new primary school has been dropped from a large development near Horsham

The Department for Education has informed West Sussex County Council that the 420-place school proposed for the Wickhurst Green development has been withdrawn from its Free School Capital Programme.

A spokesman said: “The proposed new primary school at Wickhurst Green will not be built, as there will be sufficient places available at existing, high-performing schools in the Horsham area able to meet future demand.”

Land for a school site at Wickhurst Green had been allocated in 2011 as part of a Section 106 developer agreement.

Wickhurst Green development south of Broadbridge Heath (Google Maps)

The Secretary of State identified the Glynn Learning Foundation as the free school sponsor.

But discussions over several years between the DfE, Regional Schools Commissioners Office, the county council and Horsham District Council, were unable to resolve several issues around readying the land for transfer to county council.

A spokesman said: “While these discussions continued, the growth in pupil numbers was catered for initially by using surplus space at nearby Shelley Primary School.

“In 2016, temporary classrooms were added to Shelley to take additional pupils, and in 2018 this expansion was made permanent with a £2.15m investment to enhance facilities at the 420-pupil school.”

The spokesman said there was currently close to ten per cent surplus capacity across 11 primary schools in Horsham.

Bohunt Horsham will be opening a 420-place primary school in north Horsham in September 2024.

He added: “West Sussex County Council’s School Place Planning Team has assessed the future pupil projections and is confident that, despite increased housing, there are no shortage of primary school places in Horsham.

“With central funding now unavailable, the council has decided not to seek the transfer of the land from the developer for a new school.”

Wickhurst Green is one of two major developments built west of Horsham, with the other being Highwood, still under construction by Berkeley Homes on the other side of the A24.