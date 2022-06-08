Here's why Wealden MP can't reveal her Boris Johnson confidence vote

Mr Johnson survived a vote of confidence by 211 to 148 on Monday night (June 6).

Two West Sussex MPs have previously called on Mr Johnson to resign over Partygate, but no East Sussex MPs have at this stage publicly broken ranks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, only Sally-Ann Hart, Hastings and Rye MP, has admitted to backing the PM.

Nusrat Ghani

As Nus Ghani, Wealden MP, is vice-chair of the 1922 Committee, she helped oversee the vote as a ‘neutral adjudicator’.

She said: “I must remain as such to oversee any future votes that may or may not take place. It would therefore not be appropriate for me to comment on whether I have submitted a letter of no confidence or which way I voted.