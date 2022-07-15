Herstmonceux homes turned down

On Thursday (July 14), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South considered an application to build three new homes on a small parcel of land between Chestnut Close and the meteorological station in West End.

While recommended for approval, the application had been called in for debate by ward councillor Pam Doodes, who argued the scheme would be an overdevelopment of the site, an unjustified loss of agricultural land and in conflict with Herstmonceux’s neighbourhood plan.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Doodes said: “Herstmonceux Parish Council have worked hugely hard and long on their neighbourhood plan. They have produced it after much thought, much research and a huge amount of consultation locally.

Proposed development site in Herstmonceux

“This application just doesn’t fit with their neighbourhood plan at all. What is the point of all these local people, who are producing plans to protect and enhance their local parish?

“What’s the point of them spending hours and hours on a neighbourhood plan just for this to happen at planning level? I think it is quite disappointing.”

Cllr Doodes also argued the development would result in a dangerous road access. Similar objections had also been raised by Herstmonceux Parish Council and residents.

While officers disagreed with this assessment of the proposals, the majority of the committee felt the scheme would have an unacceptable impact on the nature and character of the area. As a result the application was refused on a majority vote.