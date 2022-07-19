High Court fight to stop 475 homes being built in Goring Gap to begin

The development prompted more than 1,200 letters of objection and the appeal decision led to a protest by local residents.

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley asked several times for the decision to be reviewed in the House of Commons.

A protest at Chatsmore Farm in the spring (Photo by Eddie Mitchell)

WBC vowed to appeal the decision in the High Court and a hearing is set to take place on Wednesday (July 20).

The council says the land is an important green space and 475 homes would adversely affect the South Downs National Park as well as adding to congestion.