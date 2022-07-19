High Court fight to stop 475 homes being built in Goring Gap to begin

The council will have its day in court this week as it fights a 475 home development.

By Jessica Hubbard, local democracy reporter
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 4:09 pm

Worthing Borough Council will challenge a decision by the Planning Inspectorate to allow 475 homes to be built at Chatsmore Farm, also known as the Goring Gap.

The development prompted more than 1,200 letters of objection and the appeal decision led to a protest by local residents.

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley asked several times for the decision to be reviewed in the House of Commons.

A protest at Chatsmore Farm in the spring (Photo by Eddie Mitchell)

WBC vowed to appeal the decision in the High Court and a hearing is set to take place on Wednesday (July 20).

The council says the land is an important green space and 475 homes would adversely affect the South Downs National Park as well as adding to congestion.

Developer Persimmon says the proposed homes are needed to meet demand, adding that the development ‘would not represent a new outward incursion into the open countryside’.

