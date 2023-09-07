Plans to extend a Horsham cemetery have been approved by the district council.

An application to change the use of a former allotment site next to the Hills Cemetery, in Guildford Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (September 5).

The expansion of the cemetery, which is owned by the council, will create an extra 476 burial plots and 659 spaces for the interment of ashes.

The application also includes the addition of a hard-standing routes within the site, creating a one-way system for pedestrians and vehicles.

Plans to extend a Horsham cemetery have been approved by the district council. (Image: GoogleMaps)

Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) said the extension was ‘much-needed’ and it was ‘good to see it going ahead’.

John Milne (Lib Dem, Denne) added: “It’s a shame to lose the allotments but it’s always been known that this land was intended for the cemetery and that there is a real shortage of space.”