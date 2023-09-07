BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Hills Cemetery in Horsham granted permission to expand into former allotment site

Plans to extend a Horsham cemetery have been approved by the district council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An application to change the use of a former allotment site next to the Hills Cemetery, in Guildford Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (September 5).

The expansion of the cemetery, which is owned by the council, will create an extra 476 burial plots and 659 spaces for the interment of ashes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application also includes the addition of a hard-standing routes within the site, creating a one-way system for pedestrians and vehicles.

Most Popular
Plans to extend a Horsham cemetery have been approved by the district council. (Image: GoogleMaps)Plans to extend a Horsham cemetery have been approved by the district council. (Image: GoogleMaps)
Plans to extend a Horsham cemetery have been approved by the district council. (Image: GoogleMaps)

Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) said the extension was ‘much-needed’ and it was ‘good to see it going ahead’.

John Milne (Lib Dem, Denne) added: “It’s a shame to lose the allotments but it’s always been known that this land was intended for the cemetery and that there is a real shortage of space.”

To view the application in full, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/0320.

Related topics:John Milne