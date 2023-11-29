Historic Eastbourne Borough Council buildings for sale for estimated £2 million
Numbers 6 to 8 Saffrons Road, Eastbourne, are red-brick Edwardian currently containing a total of 22 offices, with a driveway with enough parking for a number of cars.
Neighbouring property 2 to 4 Saffrons Road comprises two inter-connecting bay-fronted Edwardian properties with gardens to the front and a substantial parking area to the back.
Richard Payne, property auctioneer at Clive Emson said: “This is a rarely available opportunity to acquire substantial buildings arranged over three floors which retain many original features, including fireplaces, sash windows and coving throughout.
“The rooms are well appointed and were formerly used as offices by the local authority but would now suit a variety of uses, including residential conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable."
The two properties are expected to fetch between £950,000 and £1 million with their auction at Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers ending on December 13.