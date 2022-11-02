Teville Gate House is one of five HMRC specialist sites located around the UK

Since Teville Gate House was being built in Railway Approach, the burning question around town has been why the lights appear to be on all the time.

The state-of-the-art building is HMRC's most southern specialist site and it was formally opened yesterday, November 1, 2022, by chief finance officer Justin Holliday.

He said: "I am delighted to formally open our Worthing Specialist Site at Teville Gate House. This development is an important part of HMRC’s transformation into a modern and digitally-advanced tax and customs authority. Its inclusive and flexible working environment has brought our staff together and will help to make it easier to deliver great services to our customers.”

Chief finance officer Justin Holliday, right, with, from left, Colin Casse, Kerry Basnett and Sir Peter Bottomley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Holliday unveiled a plaque at the opening with Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley in front of local representatives and dignitaries.

Teville Gate House is one of five HMRC specialist sites located around the UK. Specialist sites accommodate HMRC employees where their work cannot be done elsewhere across the estate.

Opened for operation in May 2021, it is conveniently located by Worthing Railway Station and its modern, inclusive workspaces can accommodate around 800 people.

Teville Gate House won the 2022 British Council for Offices award for Best Corporate Workplace in the South of England and South Wales region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is 6,438m2 and accredited with an excellent BREEAM rating.