​The need for new sponsors and hosts for Ukrainians in Adur and Worthing will be explained at a presentation evening being organised by Community Works.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Current sponsors will be relaying their experiences, there will be presentations by the West Sussex County Council Ukrainian Support Hub and representatives from local Ukrainian support groups will be available to answer questions.

Iryna Tyazhkorob, Ukrainian community co-ordinator at Community Works, said: "The Russian war in Ukraine has displaced millions of families. Many have fled to other countries who are hosting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"More than 1.5million homes have been completely destroyed by the Russians in Ukraine. The war continues now and will continue tomorrow, houses are being destroyed by bombs today.

Standing With Giants, a sculpture created by Dan Barton to show some are paying the ultimate price in order for others to enjoy the freedom we have today, in Worthing in May. Picture: Jess Estcourt

"The UK has taken more than 170,000 Ukrainians and offered temporary residence here. The British public have opened their hearts and homes to host mainly women, children and older Ukrainians financed by the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme. Many sponsors have given refuge for as long as it takes but equally some sponsors have done six or 12-month terms, as their circumstances allowed.

"People are still fleeing the war and coming to the UK. Most of them physically have nowhere to return. Therefore, hosting and re-hosting are now an important factor."

In Adur and Worthing, local support organisations, working alongside the county, district and borough councils, are looking for potential new sponsors and hosts. Funding is available for this rewarding charitable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the presentation evening is to inform potential sponsors of the assistance available. It will be held in the Gordon Room at Worthing Town Hall on Thursday, November 23, at 7pm.

You can register to attend at www.communityworks.org.uk/events/homes-for-ukraine