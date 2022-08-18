Homes next to Manor Royal could be knocked down and replaced with 60 flats

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An outline application for the site in Tushmore Lane to the east of Tuscany Gardens has been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

Previous plans for 63 affordable units on the site in 2008 was refused and dismissed at appeal.

The new plans show four bungalows would be knocked down and replaced with 60 flats across two blocks.

Site in Tushmore Lane where developer wants permission for 60 new flats across two blocks

The heights of the blocks of flats would be part four, three and two storeys, while the development would include 60 parking spaces.

The two blocks would front on to Tushmore Lane separated by an internal access road located at a central point on the site that connects with a car park area.

The larger block to the west would be market housing with communal gardens at the front, rear and within the central courtyard area of the building.

The second smaller block would be affordable homes and have a communal garden to the rear.

Applicant Calm Homes is an independent property development provider that operates in London and the South East specialising in identifying potential residential and commercial opportunities and bringing to market a number of building projects.

The application concludes: “Proposals have been developed with references to the existing built context, site constraints, design, and policy requirements and with best principles of good / inclusive design. The building form is in line with the developed site approach, consultation, and the urban design principle as well as council comments.

“The site provides an excellent opportunity to bring forward an exciting new development, complimenting and enhancing the local area (and surrounding context buildings). The proposed outline development will bring forward much needed local residential accommodation on this key allocated site location close to the town centre.

“The scheme will provide a sustainable regeneration of the current residential site. This scheme will therefore ensure the residential use of the site and the maintenance of the direct and local area. For these reasons we believe the submitted application should be permitted as a beneficial and exciting development opportunity for Tushmore Lane and the wider area.”