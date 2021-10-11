Homes planned on ‘infill site’ on edge of Crowborough

On Thursday (October 14), Wealden District Council’s planning committee north is due to consider an application to build a garage and two detached four-bedroom houses on land to the north of Eridge Road.

According to planning papers, the development would be on an ‘infill site’ between an existing property and a recent development of four detached dwellings on the same road.

The application was called in for debate in light of concerns from ward councillor Kay Moss (Independent), who argued the site was inappropriate as it falls within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and outside of Crowborough’s development boundary.

Proposed layout of two new homes in Crowborough

Similar objections have also been raised by Crowborough Town Council and residents.

Officers, however, have recommended the scheme be approved, largely because the district does not have enough housing to meet government targets.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is acknowledged that the site lies close to but beyond the defined development boundary in the adopted plan.

“However, at present the council cannot currently demonstrate the required five-year supply of housing land.

“In this context, the National Planning Policy Framework advises that proposals for housing developments should be favourably considered … unless any adverse impacts of doing so would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

The report goes on to say the development would likely have a ‘significant impact’ on the Ashdown Forest, but that this could be offset with appropriate mitigation measures.