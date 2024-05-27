Hope for residents worried about sewage damaging Chichester’s harbours, chalk streams and coastline
The Liberal Democrats have announced that their manifesto will include a plan to abolish Ofwat and replace it with a new regulator with real teeth that can crack down on water companies dumping filthy sewage into rivers and beaches. The Liberal Democrats have been campaigning for stricter measures to restrict water pollution for the last three years.
The proposed new regulator for England and Wales would ban water company executives’ bonuses, fine water companies for sewage pollution and ensure that the industry is fully transparent with the public over sewage spills.
The Liberal Democrats slammed the Conservative government for having “failed to hold water companies to account” and called for a “top to bottom reform” of the industry.
Since 2019 Southern Water’s top executives have earned more than £2.6 million in bonuses and benefits and more than £3 million in basic pay, despite the ongoing sewage scandal.
“The water industry is broken, and the government has denuded Ofwat of power to hold water companies to account. Conservative MPs claim that they are putting on the pressure while their parliamentary voting records clearly show they aren’t,” said Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester.