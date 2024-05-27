Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have announced that their manifesto will include a plan to abolish Ofwat and replace it with a new regulator with real teeth that can crack down on water companies dumping filthy sewage into rivers and beaches. The Liberal Democrats have been campaigning for stricter measures to restrict water pollution for the last three years.

The proposed new regulator for England and Wales would ban water company executives’ bonuses, fine water companies for sewage pollution and ensure that the industry is fully transparent with the public over sewage spills.

The Liberal Democrats slammed the Conservative government for having “failed to hold water companies to account” and called for a “top to bottom reform” of the industry.

Liberal Democrats will properly regulate polluting water companies.

Since 2019 Southern Water’s top executives have earned more than £2.6 million in bonuses and benefits and more than £3 million in basic pay, despite the ongoing sewage scandal.