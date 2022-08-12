Horley High Street and subway improvement plans go on display

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are part of a project to help the town centre better serve local people, make it more attractive and boost the local economy.

The designs have been worked up based on feedback to Reigate & Banstead Borough Council’s consultation on improvement ideas in the spring.

The council says the designs will make for an attractive, safer and greener town centre that reduces the dominance of the car and provides more space for people to enjoy.

Initial designs for improvements to Horley High Street and subway have gone on display at Horley Library.

Wider pavements and a dedicated cycle lane for cyclists travelling towards the precinct would make walking and cycling easier and safer.

The wider pavements, along with dropped kerbs, will make the High Street more accessible for people with mobility difficulties or young children.

The extra space created will allow for new seating areas and opportunities for outside seating for businesses, such as cafes and restaurants, as well as more space for events.

The plans also include new greenery with street trees and planting areas known as ‘rainwater gardens’.

To enable this, a short stretch of the High Street from Albert Road to Consort Way East would become one-way for vehicles, existing disabled parking bays will be moved a short distance to either Albert Road and or Lumley Road, and a new loading bay will be created for businesses.

Enhancements to the subway will tackle the drainage issues and provide easier access for pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities. Improvements to its look and feel will make it a safer, well-lit and more welcoming space, for example with lighting, mirrors or art, and planting.

The display can be viewed at Horley Library in Russell Square, Victoria Road until September 12 and online on the council’s website at www.reigate-banstead.gov.uk/delivering-change, along with feedback from the spring consultation.