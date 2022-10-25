A referendum on the Horsham Blueprint Business Neighbourhood Plan, covering Denne, Forest and Trafalgar neighbourhood areas, was held on Thursday (October 20), with more than 80 per cent of votes cast in favour.

A total of 84.8 per cent of voting residents backed the plan, while 90.4 per cent of businesses similarly indicating their support.

The referendum is the last stage in the plan-making before it can be formally made by Horsham District Council and this is due to happen at a meeting in December.

The Bandstand in the Carfax

The Horsham Blueprint itself does not allocate land for development but concentrates on enhancing green infrastructure, supporting local heritage and design and improving the quality of the town centre economy and public realm.

A spokesman for Horsham Blueprint said: “The steering committee would like to take this opportunity of thanking everybody who took the time to vote in person on Thursday or by postal ballot; and to thank the council staff who managed the whole referendum process smoothly and professionally.

“Over the last seven years or so many hundreds of people from across Horsham town have contributed to the plan, so it is with confidence that we can say that it represents ‘Your Vision and is Your Plan’.”