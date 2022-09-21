Horsham councillors speak up against extension of Right to Buy rules

Horsham councillors have spoken out against the government's plans to extend Right to Buy rules, saying they would have a 'detrimental effect on affordable housing stock'.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (September 7), Martin Boffey (Lib Dem, Trafalgar) tabled a motion calling on the council to write to the government asking for the plans to be halted immediately.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Boffey said the idea of extending the scheme to cover housing association homes was an attempt by the government 'to re-play what it saw as one of the greatest hits of the 80s'.

Lib Dem group leader at HDC Martin Boffey

He added: "The fact is, Right to Buy Mark I decimated our country's social housing stock, which has never been replaced.

"We cannot take at face value the promise that all homes under Right to Buy Mark II will be replaced like-for-like.

"If affordable homes were simple to build, we'd be doing a lot more of it, both locally and as a nation."

John Milne (Lib Dem, Roffey North) called Right to Buy a 'double-edged sword' - good for those who wanted to buy, not so good for councils trying to keep their social housing stocks healthy.

In 2019, the council set up its own affordable housing company - Horsham District Homes - to deliver affordable rented homes to households on its housing register.

Tricia Youtan, cabinet member for housing, said provision had been made 'to protect [council] companies from any Right to Buy'.

She added: "Any extension to the current Right to Buy would have a detrimental effect on affordable housing stock in this district.”

No date has yet been set for the extension to the Right to Buy Scheme but Mrs Youtan said: "Should further advances be made, then we would make our views clear to our local MPs and also the government minister and our Prime Minister, as appropriate."