Horsham District Council has elected its fifth leader in two years – and the first Liberal Democrat this century.

Martin Boffey (Lib Dem, Trafalgar) officially took up the post during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (May 24) following a resounding victory for his party in the elections earlier this month.

He said it was a privilege to be elected leader at the beginning of the district council’s 50th year, adding: “I’m sure we’ll all hope for it to be a golden one indeed.”

Responding to the election victory which put the Liberal Democrat on top for the first time since 1999, Mr Boffey said: “People voted for change. They are looking for something different – something better – and we can’t wait to bring it to them.

Lib Dem Martin Boffey, new leader at Horsham District Council

“We know the mission, we have the team. Let’s get to work.”

Welcoming the 28 new councillors taking their seats for the first time, he said he believed they would bring ‘a different energy’ to the chamber.

He made a particular point of welcoming the younger councillors who would have to juggle work and family life with their council responsibilities.

He added: “It gives the council a vital common viewpoint with the lives of so many of our residents.”

They will certainly have their work cut out for them.

Looking to the challenges ahead, Mr Boffey spoke about the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis, saying: “taking real action to combat these will not only be an immediate priority but will also be an ever-present consideration in all that we do throughout this term and beyond.”

Than there was housing – which he said was a number one priority for many of the people he spoke to during the run-up to the elections – what should be provided and where.

He said: “We must provide the appropriate housing, both for working-age residents finding it hard to keep a roof over their heads as well as our district’s ageing population who deserve not to be forgotten.

“Essential to tackling these issues head-on is developing a Local Plan which delivers better for our residents.

“In this respect, we have found ourselves in a state of deja vu. Four years ago, the Local Plan was top of the agenda for the last administration and it’s still the first item on the agenda today.

“It’s our collective duty as councillors to get that situation resolved as soon as possible, and in a way that takes account of local priorities and concerns.”

Mr Boffey named a seven-strong cabinet.

John Milne will be deputy leader and cabinet member for planning & infrastructure, with the other six being Mark Baynham (finance & resources), Colette Blackburn (climate action & nature recovery), Ruth Fletcher (local economy & place), Jon Olson (leisure, culture & green spaces), Jay Mercer (environmental health, recycling & waste), Sam Raby (housing, communities & wellbeing).