Horsham District Council by-elections: Winners in Southwater North and Henfield revealed
At the Horsham District Council by-elections held on Thursday (February 29), the Conservative Party and the Green Party have won seats in the Southwater North and Henfield wards.
The results were as follows:
Southwater North Ward
Minty Barlow (Labour) - 92
Gary Brian Hayes (Liberal Democrats) - 388
Jennifer Helen Nuin Smith (Green) - 162
Claire Vickers (Conservative) - 618
Henfield Ward
Fiona Georgina May Ayres (Labour) - 215
Nico Alexander Kearns (Liberal Democrats) - 59
Tim Lloyd (Conservative) - 569
Gill Perry (Green) - 668
Claire Vickers and Gill Perry were duly elected as District Councillors for Southwater North Ward and Henfield Ward respectively.
Total verified votes were 1,267 out of an electorate of 4,397 for Southwater North and 1,514 out of an electorate of 4,544 for Henfield.
The overall turnout was 28.82% for Southwater North and 33.32% for Henfield.
The vacancies were a result of the standing down of Councillor Mike Wood in the Southwater North Ward and the sad passing of Councillor Malcolm Eastwood in the Henfield Ward.
For more information on the by-elections, please contact the Elections team at Horsham District Council on 01403 215126 or email [email protected].