At the Horsham District Council by-elections held on Thursday (February 29), the Conservative Party and the Green Party have won seats in the Southwater North and Henfield wards.

The results were as follows:

Southwater North Ward

Councillor Claire Vickers, Southwater North. Pictures contributed

Minty Barlow (Labour) - 92

Gary Brian Hayes (Liberal Democrats) - 388

Jennifer Helen Nuin Smith (Green) - 162

Claire Vickers (Conservative) - 618

Councillor Gill Perry, Henfield

Henfield Ward

Fiona Georgina May Ayres (Labour) - 215

Nico Alexander Kearns (Liberal Democrats) - 59

Tim Lloyd (Conservative) - 569

Gill Perry (Green) - 668

Claire Vickers and Gill Perry were duly elected as District Councillors for Southwater North Ward and Henfield Ward respectively.

Total verified votes were 1,267 out of an electorate of 4,397 for Southwater North and 1,514 out of an electorate of 4,544 for Henfield.

The overall turnout was 28.82% for Southwater North and 33.32% for Henfield.

The vacancies were a result of the standing down of Councillor Mike Wood in the Southwater North Ward and the sad passing of Councillor Malcolm Eastwood in the Henfield Ward.