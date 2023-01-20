Horsham District Council’s Cabinet Member for Recycling and WasteToni Bradnum has extended her thanks to Recycling and Waste collection crews.

She said: “On behalf of the whole of Horsham District, may I extend sincere thanks to our recycling and waste collection service for their hard work and dedication over the Christmas and New Year period. The team at Horsham District have long been the envy of many local authorities for the service they provide.

“They often work tirelessly under difficult circumstances, including working on bank holidays and Saturdays, and frequently in extreme weather conditions.

“This winter has been particularly trying with almost non- stop rain, high winds and currently freezing conditions.

“So a very big thank you to everyone involved with this outstanding service to the community.”

To check your bin day and what you can and can’t recycle in your household bin, check HDC’s website at www.horsham.gov.uk/waste-recycling-and-bins