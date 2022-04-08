Horsham Lib Dems elect new council group leader

Martin Boffey, who is one of two councillors for Trafalgar, is taking over from Louise Potter, who is remaining a councillor for Broadbridge Heath.

Roffey North’s John Milne will be deputy leader replacing Matt Allen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Boffey said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of leader of the Liberal Democrat group at HDC. We have another challenging year ahead as our residents face the cost of living crisis following on from the pandemic.

Martin Boffey

“We continue to listen to residents and speak out on their behalf in Horsham and across the district.

“I would like to express our warm thanks to Cllrs Potter and Allen, who have worked tirelessly over the past years helping the Lib Dem team grow on HDC. As a group we are sad to see them step down, but are happy for them that this is due to them both being recognised with progression in their chosen careers. Our loss is their employers’ gain, but I’m very pleased they will continue in their roles representing Broadridge Heath.”

Mr Boffey has served as shadow cabinet member for leisure and culture, adding finance to his remit earlier this year.

As an experienced finance professional, Mr Boffey describes his recent wins for Horsham include spotting the omission of discretionary council tax relief for the most vulnerable in our community in this year’s draft council budget.

He previously served as Chair of Horsham Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council and was at the forefront of efforts to prevent the closure of the Drill Hill and protection of Cootes Green from being sold to developers.

He is also active in the newly formed 20s Plenty Horsham campaign, which is asking West Sussex County Council to update its speed limit policies to allow for communities to have a say on safer and slower speed limits. Trafalgar became the first neighbourhood council to back these proposals on Wednesday.