For the past 58 years Horsham Lions Club have supported the most people in need residingin our Horsham community. This year Horsham Lions have identified 40 families and their 58children who need support.

These families will receive Christmas Vouchers to purchase festive food and their children will Christmas present vouchers appropriate for their ages.

The total cost of undertaking this support could be in excess of £2,750.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the normal course of events the cost of this project would be financed through fundraising events during the year and our Christmas Appeal. For the past few years this has not been possible due to the Covid Pandemic.

Horsham Lions Club fundraising to help support families most in need. Scan QR code to donate

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the last 20 years the Christmas Appeal has taken the form of local collections during December at local supermarkets, Newbridge Nurseries and Santa collections in Southwater and North Horsham, raising £4,000 on average.

We will be attending the above venues on the following dates: Sunday 4th December, The Santa Collection around Cedar Drive Area of Southwater 4.30-7pm. Thursday 8th December and Thursday 15th December at Newbridge Nurseries, Broadbridge Heath 10am- 5pm. Sunday 11th December, The Santa Collection around Bartholomew Way & Lemmington Way Areas of North Horsham 4.30-7pm. Tuesday 13th December and Wednesday 14th December at Waitrose Horsham 9am-5pm. Friday 24th December at Tesco Broadbridge Heath 9am-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At these venues the people of the Horsham Community have generously supported us by placing money in our collection buckets and they can make a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham Lions Club volunteers fundraising for Christmas appeal

You can also visit the Just Giving Page and follow the instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lion President Clare Wilson would like to thank the people of our Horsham community for their generosity and hope you have a safe and Happy Christmas plus a more contented New Year.

In addition any amount raised in excess of £2,750 will be used on local projects during 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please give as much as you can, thank you!

Horsham Lions Club volunteers fundraising at Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad