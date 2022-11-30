These families will receive Christmas Vouchers to purchase festive food and their children will Christmas present vouchers appropriate for their ages.
The total cost of undertaking this support could be in excess of £2,750.
In the normal course of events the cost of this project would be financed through fundraising events during the year and our Christmas Appeal. For the past few years this has not been possible due to the Covid Pandemic.
For the last 20 years the Christmas Appeal has taken the form of local collections during December at local supermarkets, Newbridge Nurseries and Santa collections in Southwater and North Horsham, raising £4,000 on average.
We will be attending the above venues on the following dates: Sunday 4th December, The Santa Collection around Cedar Drive Area of Southwater 4.30-7pm. Thursday 8th December and Thursday 15th December at Newbridge Nurseries, Broadbridge Heath 10am- 5pm. Sunday 11th December, The Santa Collection around Bartholomew Way & Lemmington Way Areas of North Horsham 4.30-7pm. Tuesday 13th December and Wednesday 14th December at Waitrose Horsham 9am-5pm. Friday 24th December at Tesco Broadbridge Heath 9am-5pm.
At these venues the people of the Horsham Community have generously supported us by placing money in our collection buckets and they can make a
donation through our Just Giving Page, which can also be found at The Horsham Lions Website.
You can also visit the Just Giving Page and follow the instructions.
Lion President Clare Wilson would like to thank the people of our Horsham community for their generosity and hope you have a safe and Happy Christmas plus a more contented New Year.
In addition any amount raised in excess of £2,750 will be used on local projects during 2023.
Please give as much as you can, thank you!
If any reader of this article would like to learn more about Horsham Lions Club or is willing to give some time to benefit your local community please visit our website or Lion David Trowbridge at [email protected]