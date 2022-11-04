While remembering the veterans of the Second World War and their families is vital, it is also important we remember all ex and serving personnel on Remembrance Sunday and beyond, no matter where or how they served.

One such person is Horsham-based RAF Benevolent Fund Ambassador, Senior Aircraftsman Dan Pelling, whose life changed forever when he was involved in a serious hit and run accident whilst deployed to Italy, which left him paralysed from the chest down.

Keen to remain independent, in 2003 Dan became the fund's youngest housing trust occupant when he moved into a specially adapted bungalow in Horsham, close to his family.

For those who have served in operations in the Middle East, Afghanistan and other operations, their duty often does not end when they get home, for them or their families. For some, the physical and mental impact of their service remains with them for the rest of their lives.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is there for the RAF Family, providing practical, financial and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans and their partners and dependents.

Dan said: “The RAF Benevolent Fund is there for those who did their duty, no matter how long ago, as well as those still serving and their families, like they were there for me.”