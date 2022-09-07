Horsham MP given role in new government headed by Liz Truss
Horsham’s MP has been given a role in the government headed up by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Jeremy Quin, who has represented the constituency in Parliament since 2015, was previously minister for defence procurement under Boris Johnson’s leadership.
But with Ms Truss taking office this week, he has been appointed a minister of state at the Home Office. It is not yet clear what his portfolio and responsibilities would be within the department.
Big cabinet appointments so far include Therese Coffey as Health Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary, Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary and Simon Clarke as Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary.
Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, was the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion, head of Mr Johnson’s policy unit and more recently exports minister. It is not yet known whether he will be given a government position by Ms Truss.