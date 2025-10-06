Horsham MP helps restore 30 hours of free childcare to family

The Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham John Milne has said he successfully intervened to restore 30 hours of free childcare to one of the town’s families.

The MP said West Sussex County Council (WSCC) would not reinstate the family’s entitlement and described the current system as ‘not fit for purpose’.

Mr Milne’s office told this newspaper that the family had contacted them after they missed the deadline for reconfirming 30 hours of free childcare.

His office added that the family was told nothing could be done until January 2026.

Mr Milne said: “It’s completely unacceptable for working parents in Horsham and across the country to be left without the childcare they are entitled to, all because of an unreliable reminder system and a rigid, unfair council policy. This isn’t just an isolated case – it’s a national issue caused by a fundamentally broken HMRC system that's not fit for purpose.”

The council has since responded to say WSCC is ‘committed’ to making sure families can access the early years entitlements they are eligible for.

The MP’s office said the system for Extended Early Years Funded Entitlement (EYFE) requires parents to reconfirm eligibility every three months. This means missing a deadline, even if it is an administrative failure, could lead to immediate loss of entitlement.

Mr Milne’s office called HMRC’s online reminder system ‘often unreliable’, saying messages can end up in spam folders or not arrive at all. His office said WSCC operates one of the strictest policies in the country on missed deadlines.

The Horsham MP requested that the council urgently review its decision and said WSCC restored the family’s childcare entitlement, which would have been lost for the entire term due to administrative reasons.

Mr Milne said: “I’m very pleased we could get this decision overturned and restore their access to childcare, but it shouldn’t take an intervention for common sense to prevail. I’ve written to West Sussex County Council, asking them to urgently review their zero-tolerance policy.”

He said Horsham families should not be treated more harshly than families in other parts of the country, ‘especially when it’s the government’s own systems which are at fault’.

He said: “Let’s have a more compassionate approach that supports working families rather than penalising them.”

A WSCC spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that families across the county can access the early years entitlements they are eligible for. While we do not comment on individual cases, we recognise that exceptional circumstances can occasionally affect a parent’s ability to meet the required deadlines for confirming eligibility codes.

“It is not correct to say we operate a ‘zero tolerance’ policy. Our policies follow national guidance and parents are responsible for managing their government childcare accounts, including applying for and reconfirming codes before the cut-off dates. To support this, HMRC provides reminders and a grace period, and early years providers are also notified by the local authority when codes are due to expire so they can help remind families.

“In rare cases, where exceptional circumstances are verified, we may consider discretionary support to ensure continuity of care for children. Each situation is assessed individually, and our priority remains supporting the most vulnerable families to ensure that every child has the chance to achieve their full potential, while maintaining a fair and sustainable system for all.”