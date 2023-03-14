Horsham’s MP has been re-selected by the Conservatives to stand at the next general election.

Jeremy Quin was first elected in 2015, succeeding the constituency’s long-time representative Francis Maude.

He was re-elected at general elections in 2017 and 2019.

At a recent meeting of the Horsham Conservative Association’s Election Council Mr Quin was adopted as the Conservative Candidate for Horsham for the next general election.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin (Toby Phillips Photography)

Under changes proposed by the independent boundary commission, the Horsham constituency is expected to gain the ward of Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead while the Mid Sussex wards currently part of the seat will become part of a new constituency.

Mr Quin said: “It is an immense privilege to be able to support constituents as the MP for Horsham. Since the last General Election in 2019 I have continued to conduct hundreds of face to face meetings with constituents, responded to tens of thousands of emails and driven results on key local priorities. I will continue to do so to the utmost of my ability. There is so much to be proud of in Horsham and our surrounding villages and I am determined that local communities continue to thrive and that our area always secures the resources we need to retain its well-deserved reputation as a great place to live and work."

Ross Dye, chairman of the Horsham Conservative Association, added: “We know in Jeremy we have an MP who is determined to deliver for the people of the Horsham constituency. He has done so while also delivering results on the national stage in Defence, the Home Office and now at the centre of Government. It is great to have a Horsham MP around the cabinet table who takes a hugely proactive role in our area."