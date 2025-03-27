Horsham MP John Milne backs new Lib Dem plan to improve access to education for children with special educational needs

John Milne, Lib Dem MP for Horsham, has backed his party’s new rescue plan for the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system at their Spring Conference in Harrogate, saying that families in Horsham and across the country deserve “far better”.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, which was passed overwhelmingly by members, introduces a range of policies aimed at improving the inclusion of SEND students in mainstream schools by introducing mandatory training for all teachers and education professionals. John Milne highlighted the strain on council budgets, noting that they have been “stretched beyond their limits” due to years of neglect by the previous Conservative government.

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for the acceleration of state-funded special needs schools to rapidly increase capacity for children with SEND. 67 specialist schools are currently stuck in planning delays, holding up plans to boost capacity in state educational settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Horsham, parents have expressed frustration over the difficulty of securing appropriate educational support for their children. With limited local SEND provision, families often face lengthy commutes to specialist schools or are forced to rely on expensive private providers whilst council budgets are stretched to their limit.

John Milne MP speaking with the Head of Kingslea Primary School in Horsham about local SEND provision.

John Milne MP said: “I have met with a number of parents in Horsham who are exhausted by the constant fight to secure the right support for their children. It is unacceptable that families are left struggling while schools and councils are overwhelmed.”

“The Conservative Government neglected our education system and caused an absolute crisis in special needs provision, leaving council budgets stretched beyond their limits and failing children, parents, and teachers. Now we need to see real, urgent action from Labour.”

“Horsham families deserve far better, which is why I am supporting the Liberal Democrats’ bold plan to fix this SEND crisis. I am determined to be a strong advocate for our local families in Parliament to make sure every child has access to the education and support they need.”