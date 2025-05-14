The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between May 2 and 8.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website.

Ashington PC

DC/25/0632: Westlands Farm, Billingshurst Road, Ashington. Removal of Condition 3 of previously approved application AS/78/34 (Erection of one dwelling) relating to agricultural occupation.

DC/25/0629: Former Novartis Site, Parsonage Road, Horsham. Residential development comprising approximately 206 dwellings, including the conversion of 'Building 3' and demolition of 'Building 36'. Vehicular access taken from Wimblehurst Road. Car and cycle parking, landscaping and open space and associated works. The replacement of the existing cedar trees at the site. (Image: Google Maps)

Billingshurst PC

DC/25/0486: Oakhurst Centre, West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst. Outline application for the demolition of existing buildings and erection of 9No self-build / custom build dwellings with all matters reserved.

DC/25/0634: Juppsland Farm, Lordings Road Access Road, Adversane. Alterations to previously converted barn to include replacement windows, replacement rainwater goods, replacement of 2no. rooflights, opening up of full height glazed section to east elevation 'Wain Entrance' and addition of flue to vent fireplace. (Householder Application).

DC/25/0635: Juppsland Farm, Lordings Road Access Road, Adversane. Alterations to previously converted barn to include replacement windows, replacement rainwater goods, replacement of 2no. rooflights, opening up of full height glazed section to east elevation 'Wain Entrance' and addition of flue to vent fireplace. (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0652: 1 Manor Close, High Street, Billingshurst. Replacement of two existing wooden framed double glazed doors with the same styled uPVC double glazed doors.

DC/25/0662: 3 Freemans Close, Billingshurst. Erection of a single storey front, first floor side, and single storey rear extension.

Cowfold PC

DC/25/0639: Taintfield Farm, Kings Lane, Cowfold. Continued use of land for open storage purposes.

DC/25/0658: Development Site, Lot 3, Kent Street, Cowfold. Change of use of existing building from car storage to dance studio. (Retrospective).

Colgate PC

DC/25/0691: Wimlands Lane, Faygate Horsham. The removal of 6 x antennas and the installation of 3 x new antennas on the existing tower. The installation of 1 x new dish. The installation of ancillary works thereto and internal upgrade works within the equipment cabin.

DC/25/0604: Liston House, Faygate Lane, Faygate. Siting of solar panel array on agricultural land.

Denne NC

DC/25/0551: 13 Richmond Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey front extension.

DC/25/0562: 19 Piries Place, Horsham. Variation of Condition 4 of previously approved application DC/21/0649 (Variation of Condition 3of previously approved application DC/16/2506 (Partial redevelopment of Piries Place for mixed uses), as amended by DC/17/1522, relating to Unit 19 (trading as The M Bar) to allow opening between 8am and 2am Fridays, Saturdays, and Bank Holidays (retaining permitted opening hours on other days)) to allow use of the outdoor seating until 01.45(am) on Friday and Saturdays.

DC/25/0693: Horsham Police Station, Hurst Road, Horsham. Removal and replacement of 3no antennas and 1no equipment cabinet and associated ancillary works thereto.

DC/25/0648: 70 Hurst Road, Horsham. Conversion of loft into habitable living space and replace roof with increased pitch.

DC/25/0651: The Y Centre, Albion Way, Horsham. Replacement of existing dark green aluminium/timber composite windows with white PVCdouble-glazed units; replacement of existing aluminium screens with dark green PVC double glazed units and minor fenestration alterations associated with these works; replacement of the existing glazed atrium roof with a composite steel panel roof in light grey incorporating rooflights.

DC/25/0659: 57 Worthing Road, Horsham. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a part two storey, part single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0666: Pastures New, 1 Longhurst Avenue, Horsham. Part conversion of garage to habitable living space and installation of new window.

DC/25/0668: 1 South Street, Horsham. Installation of 1x non-illuminated projecting hanging sign and 2x externally illuminated fascia sign.

DC/25/0669: 1 South Street, Horsham. Refurbishment works to external shopfront to replace existing fascia and projecting hanging signs with new signage (Listed Building Consent).

CA/25/0043: Milestone House, 86 Hurst Road. Surgery to 1x Walnut (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/0710: 56A Worthing Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Scots Pine.

DC/25/0711: 56 Worthing Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Scots Pine.

Forest NC

DC/25/0653: 27 Plovers Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Henfield PC

S106/25/0009: Oreham Manor Farm, Oreham Common, Henfield. Deed of variation to legal agreement for approved application DC/21/2039 to allow for alteration to the Prior Approval reference number and HRA reference number on the legal agreement.

DC/25/0704: Swains Farm, Brighton Road, Henfield. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to a 8 no dwellinghouses.

Itchingfield PC

DC/25/0642: Bowood, Bashurst Copse, Itchingfield. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage. Construction of replacement dwelling with detached garage/garden store.

Nuthurst PC

DC/25/0417: 29 Gaggle Wood, Mannings Heath. Change of Use from residential to short term holiday let.

DC/25/0630: Sedgwick Castle House, Broadwater Lane, Copsale. Erection of a detached garage.

DC/25/0660: Quarries Cottage, Winterpit Lane, Mannings Heath. Surgery to 2x Oak.

DC/25/0661: The Lodge, Polecat Lane, Copsale. Removal of Condition 5 of previously approved application DC/12/1642 (Change of use from selfcontained annexe to a holiday let unit of accommodation and the erection of a single storey side extension following demolition of existing stable block) relating to holiday let restriction.

DC/25/0720: Lockyers Farm, Polecat Lane, Copsale. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.

North Horsham PC

DC/25/0279: Horsham Olympic Football Club, Robert Way, Horsham. Construction of 4No. 'Football Dugout' enclosures at the side of existing football pitches. Replacement of and installation of new fencing for site boundary and ball stop.

DC/25/0650: 55 Amundsen Road, Horsham. Erection of a front dormer.

Pulborough PC

DC/25/0505: Wiltshires Farm, Pickhurst Lane, Pulborough. Conversion and extension of buildings to form a single dwelling.

DC/25/0565: 37 The Spinney, Pulborough. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0681: Gorelands Farm, Stane Street, North Heath. Prior notification for the demolition of a timber stable building.

DC/25/0697: Land Off Coombelands Lane, Pulborough. Removal of 6no existing antennas, Installation of 6no new antennas. Other associated ancillarydevelopment including: Internal upgrade of existing equipment cabin, Installation of 18no new ERS units, Installation of 1no new GPS Node.

CA/25/0046: Land at Carpenters Meadow, Pulborough. Surgery to 1x Willow (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/0707: Gorelands Farm, Stane Street, North Heath. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1no. dwellinghouse.

Rudgwick PC

DC/25/0677: Denecroft, Haven Road, Rudgwick. Erection of a rear conservatory.

DC/25/0620: Swains Cottage, Tismans Common, Rudgwick. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/24/1806 (Erection of an oak-framed carport, landscaping alterations including extension of gravel driveway and addition of new vehicle access to the highway) for re-siting of carport, amendments to design and landscaping alterations.

Slinfold PC

DC/25/0330: Deercopse, Guildford Road, Clemsfold. Retention of kennels housing applicant dogs and noise mitigation and adapted measures to buildings (Retrospective).

DC/25/0667: The Cowshed, Nowhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of a porch. (Householder Application).

Shermanbury PC

DC/25/0631: Little Frylands, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Erection of a two storey rear extension.

Shipley PC

DC/25/0692: Land at Sincox Lane, Horsham. Install substation, 2 poles, 4 stays, LV overhead line, HV underground cable and LV underground cable.

DC/25/0703: Bentons Place, Hooklands Lane, Shipley. Prior Notification for Change of Use of Agricultural Buildings to 7no. dwellinghouses.

Southwater PC

DC/25/0568: Chase Farm, Shaws Lane, Southwater. Change of use of part of a field and farm yard for four camping pods and one spa treatment pod (Retrospective).

DC/25/0606: Rowan, Two Mile Ash, Horsham. Change of use of existing swimming pool to allow mixed private and commercial use.

DC/25/0643: 38A Quarry Way, Southwater. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/24/0289 (Demolition of outbuildings and construction of a new detached double storey dwelling (Class C3)) for minor re positioning of house away from eastern boundary and re-arrangement of car parking spaces.

Storrington and Sullington PC

DC/25/0696: Spilsby, Melton Drive, Storrington. Surgery to 4x Poplar, 1x Cherry, and Fell 1x Pine.

DC/25/0663: Woodland South of 1 Sullington Copse, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Ash, 1x Holly, and 1x Oak.

Steyning PC

DC/25/0665: Dingemans Court, Shooting Field, Steyning. Surgery to 1x Group mixed species and 1x Ash.

DC/25/0680: Dingemans Court, Shooting Field, Steyning. Surgery to 1x Maple.

CA/25/0045: Chantryside, Church Street, Steyning. Surgery to 2x Leyland Cypress and 2x Yew (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Thakeham PC

DC/25/0595: Land at Danhill, North of West Chiltington Road, West Chiltington. Excavation to create two wildlife ponds.

Trafalgar NC

DC/25/0617: 49 Rookwood Park, Horsham. Erection of a single storey front extension and decorative roof gable above.

DC/25/0695: The Common (Horsham) Telecommunications Mast 375250, Rookwood Golf Course, Robin Hood Lane, Warnham. Existing x1 16m pine tree mast to be removed and to be replaced by x1 20m monopole with x6 VF antenna. Installation of x1 300mm dish. Other associated ancillary works.

West Chiltington PC

CA/25/0044: Little Lake Cottage, Sunset Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Weeping Maple (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

West Grinstead PC

DC/25/0540: 26 South Street, Partridge Green. Erection of a new dwelling with associated parking and amenity space.

DC/25/0678: 26 Blanches Road, Partridge Green. Demolition of conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

Woodmancote PC

DC/25/0616: Blackstone Rise Garage Block, Blackstone Lane, Blackstone. Demolition of garage block and erection of a terrace of 3no. two-bedroom dwellinghouses (C3).

Warnham PC

DC/25/0559: Warnham Park, The Gatehouse North, Robin Hood Lane, Warnham . Replacement of defective Westmorland roof slate with Brazilian Green roof slate (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0694: Tickfold Farm, Marches Road, Kingsfold Horsham. Removal of existing 3 x antennas and the installation of 3 x new antennas. The installation of 2 x new dishes. The installation of ancillary equipment thereto.

DC/25/0646: 31 Friday Street, Warnham. Fenestration changes, internal reconfiguration, and reinstatement of chimney stack to rear elevation. (Listed Building Consent).

Washington PC

DC/25/0675: High Trees, Thakeham Copse, Storrington. Surgery to 2x Oak.

Wiston PC

DC/25/0619: 2 Lidbetters Cottages, Hole Street, Wiston. Erection of a single storey rear extension and creation of level access into property by ramp and platform.