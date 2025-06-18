The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between June 6 and 13.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Billingshurst

DC/25/0814: Rosier Business Park, Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst. Erection of replacement garages.

DC/25/0878: Highwood Land East of A24 Worthing Road, Horsham. Variation of Condition 1 to previously approved application DC/17/0164 (Variation of Condition 1to previously approved application DC/15/0499 (Erection of 208 No. dwellings (southern site Phase 1) with associated access, parking and landscape works pursuant to outline planning permission DC/09/2138 (as amended by DC/11/2004) (Approval of Reserved Matters)) Updated housetype drawings) To secure water neutrality information under Condition 1, associated to Phase 9.

DC/25/0869: 2 Hilland Farm Cottages, Hilland Road, Billingshurst. Removal of Condition 3 of previously approved application BL/85/62 (Proposed pair of agricultural cottages) relating to agricultural occupancy.

DC/25/0886: Fossbrooks, 5 Parbrook, Billingshurst. Part retrospective application for the replacement of 13 windows and 3 doors, replacement of existing fire places, removal of bathroom at first floor level with modern partitioning and reinstate bedroom 4 (retrospective), relocate bathroom door along corridor to other side of window (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/0943: Beke Hall, Marringdean Road, Billingshurst. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Cowfold

DC/25/0834: Wallhurst Manor, Garden Cottage, Picts Lane, Cowfold. Variation of Conditions 1 and 2 of previously approved application DC/23/2230 (Retrospective change of use of building from office to AirBNB) to amend water neutrality measures.

Colgate

DC/25/0576: Colgate Lodge, Blackhouse Road, Colgate. Roof replacement works including: moving the soil stack on the front elevation, increasing the height of the roof to allow for the installation of additional insulation, installation of PV slate effect tiles on the front elevation and removal of two chimneys and one soil stack at the rear of the property.

Denne

DC/25/0682: 2 Carfax, Horsham. Replacement of existing ATM with a new ATM. Installation of surround to match retained one. Existing branch nameplate to be replaced with new.

Forest

DC/25/0798: Camping World, Brighton Road, Horsham. Variation of Condition 3 of previously approved application DC/19/2449 (Erection of 3no marquees to create cover for the tent display area) to allow for retention of the marquee for a further 5-year period.

DC/25/0803: Units 4 To 5 Redkiln Close, Horsham. Demolition of warehouse building and associated structures. Construction of two no self contained warehouse units for storage (Class B8).

DC/25/0872: Cray, Depot Road, Horsham. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey side and rear extension, a first floor rear extension, installation of two new ground floor windows to the side elevation and alterations to the front elevation.

DC/25/0928: Limetrees, Kentwyns Drive, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Lime.

Henfield

DC/25/0849: Delta, Shoreham Road, Small Dole. Permission in Principle for the demolition of existing buildings and erection of up to 9no. single storey dwellings.

DC/25/0857: Pear Tree Farm, Furners Lane, Woodmancote. Removal of condition 8, 9, 10 and 11 of previously approved application reference DC/21/1796(Proposed settled gypsy accommodation site comprising 5 pitches and associated utility buildings) to allow updated approach to water neutrality.

DC/25/0897: Whitchurch, Shoreham Road, Small Dole. Conversion of bungalow into chalet bungalow with side extensions.

Itchingfield

DC/25/0885: Crickets, Sandhills Road, Barns Green. Demolition of section of existing dwelling and existing garage. Erection of a two storey side and rear extension and a single storey side extension. Alteration to existing front elevation.

North Horsham

DC/25/0844: 6 Rowan Close, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0866: 105 Pondtail Road, Horsham. Demolition of the existing dwelling (C3) and replacement with new dwelling (C3). Approved under DC/21/2478.

Rusper

DC/25/0756: New Barn Farmhouse Office, Capel Road, Rusper. Application to confirm the siting of a 'Static Van' and its use as a dwellinghouse with related incidental curtilage and container (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

DC/25/0850: Peters Farm Cottage, Orltons Lane, Rusper. Application to confirm the continuous use of building as a dwellinghouse on a date four years previous (Lawful Development Certificate Existing)

Rudgwick

DC/25/0864: Pilgrims Rest, Cox Green, Rudgwick. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/24/1715 (Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a self-build dwelling and garage) for changes to finish materials, removal of skylights, removal of rear doors to be replaced by window, amend gable end, addition of solar panels and amendment to front porch.

Slinfold

DC/25/0557: Oak Cottage, Stane Street, Slinfold. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a new garage.

DC/25/0838: Violets Barn, Guildford Road, Slinfold. Application to confirm the change of use of land to form and extend the residential garden for a period in excess of ten years. (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

Shermanbury

DC/25/0836: 15 Woodside Close, Shermanbury. Demolition of existing garage and conservatory. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

Southwater

DC/25/0884: Butlers Ghyll Farm, Jackrells Lane, Southwater. Application to confirm the continuous use of the dwellinghouse without complying with the Agricultural Occupancy Condition for a period in excess of ten years. (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/0896: 6 Dean Way, Storrington. Proposed front dormer window.

Trafalgar

DC/25/0880: 78 Guildford Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0882: 78 Guildford Road, Horsham. Erection of a double garage and creation of new access to the site.

Upper Beeding

DC/25/0752: Old Barn, Hyde Street, Upper Beeding. Erection of a new porch, single storey side and rear extensions. Replacement dormers to the west elevation and construction of a first floor terrace.

West Chiltington

DC/25/0862: Little Warren, Wyndham Lea, West Chiltington. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/0918: St Rita Lodge, Nyetimber Copse, West Chiltington. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/24/1313 (Erection of a detached garage) Installation of two rooflights to the East elevation.

CA/25/0054: Willow Cottage, Spinney Lane, West Chiltington. Fell 1x Ash and Surgery to 1x Sycamore (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

West Grinstead

DC/25/0842: Homelands Farm Stables, Bines Road, Partridge Green. Application to confirm the continuous use of building as a single dwellinghouse for a period in excess of ten years (Lawful Development Certificate Existing).

DC/25/0863: 40 The Rise, Partridge Green. Conversion of garage and rear infill extension, new first floor extension (over existing garage).

DC/25/0927: April Cottage, High Street, Partridge Green. Surgery to 1x Field Maple.

Warnham

DC/25/0772: The Red House, 26 Church Street, Warnham. Removal of existing flat roof over previous extension and replaced with a pitched tile roof. Erection of a single storey rear extension. Installation of rooflights.