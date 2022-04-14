Horsham roller rink opening welcomed as ‘exciting new leisure facility for town’

The Rec’s ice rink proved a huge success over the winter months, and owner Rebecca McDowell hopes the latest incarnation will be just as popular with families.

The roller rink opened at the weekend and both Jonathan Chowen, leader of Horsham District Council and Christian Mitchell, cabinet member for Horsham town, were in attendance.

Mr Chowen said: “This great facility demonstrates our thriving economic recovery since the pandemic. The project has been enabled with government funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

REC Room’s owners Nick and Rebecca McDowell with Christian Mitchell and Jonathan Chowen

“I am really proud of how our local businesses have developed new ideas to help them thrive and grow in the past two years. I think this is an amazing community facility and I would encourage as many of you as possible to come along and try it out.”

Mr Mitchell added: “There is currently a big demand for ‘roller’ across the UK and this is a really existing new leisure facility for the town and District – and all opened in time for the Easter holidays. The rink will provide lessons for roller skating, roller hockey, roller derby, young skate, student skate, family skate, and discos to name but a few activities.”