Horsham District Council is celebrating eight years of its successful Adopt-a-Street litter-clearing initiative by giving its support to the Great British Spring Clean campaign taking place this year from March 17 to April 2.

Every year Horsham District Council backs Keep Britain Tidy's annual litter campaign - the Great British Spring Clean - calling on #LitterHeroes across the District to help improve the environment on their doorstep through its Adopt-a-Street initiative. Now boasting hundreds of volunteers from across the District, Adopt-a-Street volunteers are provided with all the equipment, safety gear and advice needed to get started to help them show some love for those special places in their neighbourhoods.

Commenting on the initiative, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Recycling and Waste Cllr Philip Circus said: “I am grateful to our Adopt-a-Street volunteers for all their efforts in helping to protect our environment from the litter that others leave behind. Community groups such as parishes, scouts and church groups also contact us each year about getting involved in the Great British Spring Clean and we are delighted to be able to support them with the loan of specialist litter picking equipment and bespoke collections of the litter that they have collected.

“Litter is a major problem both nationally and in our own district and seems to be getting worse. “it causes harm to our environment and wildlife, so anything we can do to tackle it is much appreciated.

Litter picking

“I would encourage as many of you as possible to register for Adopt-a-Street and take part in the countrywide Great British Spring Clean which is about to launch.

“The campaign is very timely as it is a lot easier to clear littering before we see significant growth in vegetation. As we head towards the summer we are also asking everyone to show our open spaces the respect they deserve by putting their litter in the bin or taking it home with them.”

Clearance of litter left by others currently costs a significant amount and our Cleansing team sweep over 1,600 miles of streets in an effort to keep them clear of litter. The Council has recently introduced schemes to make it easier for residents and road users to report littering problems when they are out and about. Residents are asked to report incidents on the Council’s website or call 01403 733144.

