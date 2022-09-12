Housing redevelopment at Newhaven's old fire station approved

On Wednesday (September 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved plans to demolish the former fire station in Fort Road and build six council houses in its place.

The scheme was initially set for debate at a previous planning meeting last month, but was deferred without discussion as a result of delays from IT issues.

The houses, each of the same three-bedroom design, are to be of a modular construction, meaning they will be constructed elsewhere before being put together on site.

While approved, this design method saw concerns raised by Newhaven North councillor Steve Saunders (Ind), who argued it was inappropriate for he

He said: “I think the construction methodology of this doesn’t lend itself to the site. It causes massive disruption. This is the road that leads down to Gibbon Road and a lot of businesses down in the Quarry Estate. You get a lot of lorries going along this road, it is going to cause a lot of problems.

“I would have much preferred a traditional build and for that reason I won’t be lending my approval to this application; simply because of that. Other than that I like the design, it’s laid out well, I like the parking, everything else.

“It is just the fact this is coming forward as a modular development. That’s what I don’t like on this site. I don’t think this site lends itself to that type of construction.”

Other committee members did not share this concern, however.

Among those to speak in its support was Cllr Richard Turner (Con), who said: “This is a true brownfield site. This is social housing. I think it is brilliant. I think it is brilliant of Lewes District to make social housing look so good. That sounds slightly patronising but I don’t mean it to be. I think it is a brilliant use of the site.