How did Sussex MPs vote on assisted dying bill?

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 20:54 BST
This is how MPs in Sussex voted on the assisted dying bill.

After months of deliberation, MPs have voted to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was backed by 314 votes to 291 – a majority of 23 – after the third and final hearing.

The bill would give someone expected to die within six months the right to choose to end their own life with medical help.

After months of deliberation, MPs have voted to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)placeholder image
This is how each and every MP in Sussex voted:

– Josh Babarinde, Liberal Democrats MP for Eastbourne – for;

– Mims Davies, Conservative MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield – against;

– Nus Ghani, Conservative MP for Sussex Weald – did not vote: deputy speaker, involved in chairing debates, and must be politically impartial);

– Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye – for;

– James MacCleary, Liberal Democrats MP for Lewes – for;

– Dr Kieran Mullan, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle – against;

– Chris Ward, Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven – for;

– Andrew Griffith, Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs – against;

– Alison Griffiths, Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – against;

– Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrats MP for Chichester – against;

– Peter Lamb, Labour MP for Crawley – against;

– Tom Rutland, Labour MP for East Worthing and Shoreham – for;

– John Milne, Liberal Democrats MP for Horsham – for;

– Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrats MP for Mid Sussexfor;

– Beccy Cooper, Labour MP for Worthing West – for;

– Siân Berry, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion – for;

– Peter Kyle, Labour MP for Hove and Portslade – for

