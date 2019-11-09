How the government shattered my retirement plans

I am one of the 6,500 women in the Lewes constituency born in the 1950s.

I have lost five years 10 months of the state pension I paid into all my working life due to government policy.

I found out at the age of 58 that my state pension age had changed and only because a friend mentioned the changes in passing.

This was not enough time for me to make alternative financial arrangements and my retirement plans were shattered!

This is the most important issue that will decide how I vote in the forthcoming general election.

I support the Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) Campaign for fair transitional State Pension arrangements for all women born in the 1950s affected by the changes to the State Pension.

This translates into a ‘bridging’ pension to provide an income until State Pension Age - not means tested - and with recompense for losses for those women who have already reached their pension age.

We do not ask for pension age to revert to age 60.

I will be putting my cross for the candidate whose party comes closest to supporting this aim.

Linda Hallam

Victor Close

Seaford