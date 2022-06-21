Huge package of transport investment for West Sussex proposed

Transport for the South East (TfSE) has launched a 12-week consultation on its draft Strategic Investment Plan, a culmination of five years work which sets out interventions with a total capital cost of £45 billion over 27 years.

The package of measures would aim to reduce car trips and increase the amount of people choosing public transport or using active travel.

Global policy interventions suggested in the plan include reversing the real terms increase in the cost of public transport compared to motoring, potential for ‘new mobility’ such as electric bikes and electric scooters, a national road user charging system to provide an alternative source of funding to fuel duty, greater virtual working and improvements in integration across and between all modes of transport.

Proposed transport improvements for West Sussex. Rail = red, highways = blue, mass transit = yellow, active travel = green

For West Sussex the plan puts forward a rail package, active travel, mass transit and highways works.

One of the biggest rail interventions is delivering faster journeys and more capacity between Brighton & Hove and Southampton through a package of improvements in the West Coastway Strategic Study.

The removal of the West Worthing Level Crossing is also included in the plan.

Other rail improvements listed are: 100mph operation on the Brighton Mainline, faster services on the Arun Valley Line and a new station to the north east of Horsham.

When it comes to highways improvements investment is proposed for the A23 Crawley to Gatwick, A264 Horsham to Pease Pottage, a new Crawley Western Link Road, A24 Horsham to Capel, A23 Hickstead and Bolney junctions, A27 Arundel Bypass, A27 Worthing and Lancing, A27 at Chichester, A259 Bognor Regis to Littlehampton, A259 Chichester to Bognor Regis, A29 realignment, A27 junctions at Tangmere and Fontwell and the A27 at Worthing (long-term).

Strategic mobility hubs are also suggested for Shoreham and Three Bridges, as well as Fastway bus services between Crawley & Horsham and Haywards Heath & Burgess Hill. Rural bus service enhancements are also proposed for the A23 corridor, A24 corridor, A272, A283 and A281 up to Guildford.