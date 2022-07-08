'I am determined we get this seat back': Lib Dem leader visits Eastbourne

Mr Davey visited the town today (Friday, July 8) and spoke to NHS staff about some of the issues the health care system is facing.

Eastbourne last had a Liberal Democrat MP in 2019 with Stephen Lloyd before Conservative MP Caroline Ansell re-gained the position.

Mr Davey said, “As we prepare for the next general election its seats like Eastbourne that we believe we can win back from the Conservatives.

Sir Ed Davey with Josh Babarinde OBE

"We have an amazing candidate in Josh Babarinde, who is vocal and visible across Eastbourne.”

The Lib Dem leader called Mr Babarinde ‘inspirational’.

Mr Davey added: “He will be a fantastic MP in the Stephen Lloyd mould. Stephen is right behind Josh and I, as the Liberal Democrat party leader, am right behind Josh.

"I am determined we get this seat back. We have been showing across the country that we can defeat Conservatives even in their heartlands where they have far bigger majority than the Conservatives have here in Eastbourne.”

The Lib Dem leader said: “I am increasingly optimistic that we can take this seat back and everyone knows it's a close fight between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives in Eastbourne.

"By bringing people together I think Josh Babarinde can win the election and would be a fantastic MP for this wonderful place.”

Mr Davey said Mr Babarinde and himself are not taking anything for granted.

He added: “We are going to work till the close of polls on the next election day to earn the right to deserve people’s votes.

"Josh has made a fantastic start, he is everywhere. I have just been around town, everyone seems to know him. They recognise him, they like him. They see him, they smile. He is clearly so engaged in the community.”

Mr Davey also touched on Mr Babarinde’s work in the town.

He said: “He is bringing [together] everybody who wants to make sure that our friends and neighbours across our community are helping each other.