Plans to improve the sea flood defences in Southwick have been approved by Adur District Council.

The application to build a rock revetment at the edge of the beach in Basin Road South was given the nod by the planning committee on Monday (June 5)

The work will be part of a series of six flood defence improvements along the coast, the other five being in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting was told that the beach has some 740m of defences which need bringing up to scratch.

Section of the seafront

The work will see some of the damaged and redundant breakwaters removed, with rocks being used to prevent flooding of the harbour.

In addition, a footpath will be built along the top of the defences with vegetated shingle being added to make up for some which will have to be removed during the work.

Jim Funnell (Con, Eastbrook) said “This is going to be a vast improvement for years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Gardner (Lab, St Mary’s) agreed that there was ‘a huge amount to welcome’ in the scheme.

He was particularly pleased with the plan to transform 200m of ‘dreadful, plane’ concrete sea defence wall into a biodiversity wall.

The work will see the 4m high wall enhanced to provide habitats for a range of species, using a range of bird boxes, bug hotels and planters.

Mr Gardner added: “Nature can actually thrive in what is now a very unfriendly environment to nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad