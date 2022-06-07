On Wednesday (June 1), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to cover part of Hastings Adventure Golf on the town’s seafront with a two-storey building.

According to applicants, the new building would allow the business to operate all year round, whatever the weather.

The scheme had drawn a mixed reaction from residents, with a significant amount of both positive and negative comments from members of the public.

Plans to enclose Hastings mini golf course

Objectors generally raised concerns about the visual impact of the proposals, with many arguing that the building would be too large and would be out-of-keeping with the surrounding area.

Supporters, meanwhile, highlighted the potential tourism benefits the scheme would bring and argued its design was ‘sympathetic’ to the rest of the seafront.

This view was shared by officers, who told the committee that it was considered any harm from the new building would be outweighed by the benefits of the scheme. As a result, they had recommended the scheme be approved.

In a design and access statement, Neil Choudhury Architects, for the applicants, said: “The Hastings Adventure Golf site is one of the key visitor attractions on the seafront and Hastings Adventure Golf is a proven and successful local company established over 40 years.

"The owners have developed and nurtured the site since 1984 investing in regular additions to the site attractions and offer all carried out with a close working relationship with Hastings Borough Council, the Foreshore Trust and Hastings Old Town Residents Association.

“There is considerable scope to boost visitor numbers at the attraction. Enclosure of one of the three golf courses enables the extension of hours and operation in poor weather.

"This will be a safe indoor evening entertainment environment. Boosting visitor numbers to the site will have a clear and substantial knock-on benefit to surrounding businesses.”

But objectors felt adding extra refreshment facilities would not be of benefit given the existing businesses nearby and suggested the new structure would be out of character with the rest of the area.