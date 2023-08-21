Burgess Hill families enjoyed a fun-filled day at Batchelors Farm Nature Reserve on Saturday, August 19.

The special community picnic celebrated 30 years of Burgess Hill Town Council’s ownership of the site.

Community groups and charities, including the Girl Guides and Burgess Hill Creative Community (BHCC), offered plenty to do. Activities included leaf printing and BHCC created a large community piece to be displayed in The Kiln.

Town mayor Janice Henwood, who officially opened the new community orchard, said: “Myself and my consort enjoyed the Community Picnic very much. It was beautiful weather, with a lovely crowd of people. It was a superb event and it was wonderful to find the Plum Jubilee tree we have sponsored growing healthily in the new community orchard.”

Central Sussex Rotary offered a bug hotel activity where people could create miniature habitats for insects. Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club provided family games and the town mayor brought her animal skull collection. Burgess Hill Swift Supporters were available to talk to while butterfly expert David Cook shared his knowledge about the rare Brown Hairstreak butterfly. There was also a butterfly walk and a family amble with the Lost Woods team from Action in Rural Sussex.

The mayor was surrounded by organisations at the opening of the orchard, as well as volunteers who had helped to plant it in March. The orchard is in the top field of Batchelors Farm, next to the water tower.

A town council spokesperson said: “Once the trees have fully matured, members of the public will be able to pick fruit from the orchard, for their own use.”

To sponsor a tree email [email protected].

1 . Batchelors Farm Nature Reserve Families at Batchelors Farm Nature Reserve, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, August 19 Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

