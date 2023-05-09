Families in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath enjoyed huge town celebrations last weekend.

On Sunday, May 7, Burgess Hill marked the Coronation of King Charles III with a Big Coronation Lunch in St John’s Park organised by Burgess Hill Town Council.

Haywards Heath Town Council also held a Coronation Big Lunch in Victoria Park, following a ‘Royal Procession’ from their Town Hall.

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said: “St John’s Park was brimming with people, as families joined the festivities for the King’s Coronation. Young and old enjoyed the event, with plenty for everyone to do.”

Musical performers were co-ordinated by Mid Sussex Search for a Star and there were free activities like Coronation crafts with Burgess Hill Youth, bouncy castles and face painting.

Residents also brought along food donations, which were split between the Burgess Hill Community Foodbank and Burgess Hill Pantry. Some 14 crates worth of food were donated in just four hours to support the Big Help Out. The council said: “For those who didn’t bring a picnic, food was provided by the wonderful Burgess Hill Bonfire Society, 7th Scouts and St John’s Church.”

There was a barbecue as well as baked goods, and Burgess Hill Cricket Club offered light refreshments. Burgess Hill Town Council thanked everyone who contributed to the day.

In Haywards Heath, the Royal Procession featured: local dignitaries, More Radio’s mascot, Bruce’s Doggy Day Care, the Royal British Legion, 172 Squadron Air Cadets, Bolnore Scouts, Scouts from the 5th St Pauls Group, Girl Guiding Sussex Central, Lindfield Bonfire Society, the Dolphin Gymnasts, Alegria Spanish Dance, Renshinkan Karate Do England and staff and councillors from Haywards Heath Town Council.

Town mayor Howard Mundin said: “This was a marvellous moment for our community in Haywards Heath. It was truly heart-warming to see so many families, community groups and organisations coming together and taking part in our Royal Procession Coronation Celebrations and Coronation Big Lunch. I would like to thank each and every one of you for showing your true community spirit and marking this historic event with fun and pride.”

The mayor thanked CLS Behring for sponsoring the events. Helen Watts, of CSL Behring UK and Ireland, said: “CSL Behring was delighted to be able to support this memorable and historic event in our UK home town of Haywards Heath.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Haywards Heath The Royal Procession through Haywards Heath Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

2 . Burgess The Burgess Hill Big Coronation Lunch Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

3 . Burgess Staff from the Burgess Hill Community Foodbank and Burgess Hill Pantry accept donations Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

4 . Haywards Heath The Coronation Big Lunch in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council